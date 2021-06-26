13:59
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply

A remote border post in At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan will be for the first time connected to electricity supply. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

For more than 30 years, the activity of the border post has been completely dependent on a diesel power plant that is why electricity was supplied only at certain hours and in a limited amount.

During his recent working trip to Naryn region, the President Sadyr Japarov visited this border post and instructed the relevant government agencies to complete its connection to industrial electricity supply within 20 days.

Installation of poles and a transformer have been already completed.
link: https://24.kg/english/199007/
views: 140
Print
Related
Energy Ministry and owners of small HPPs agree on purchase of electricity
Kyrgyzstan loses water due to electricity return agreement
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes new electricity tariffs
Kyrgyzstan starts returning electricity to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Low water, deficit, problems: Kyrgyzstanis urged to save electricity
World Bank supports revision of electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 900 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from Kazakhstan
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about new electricity tariffs
Kubanychbek Turdubaev: We are forced to restrain electricity consumption growth
New electricity tariffs could be approved in August 2021
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
26 June, Saturday
13:32
British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work in unpredictability British Ambassador about Kumtor: Investors cannot work...
12:24
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply
12:13
Zamir Rakiev elected new mufti of Kyrgyzstan
11:58
Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev's detention extended
11:50
Criminal case against ex-vice mayor Mirlan Amanturov dismissed