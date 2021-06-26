High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply

A remote border post in At-Bashi district of Kyrgyzstan will be for the first time connected to electricity supply. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

For more than 30 years, the activity of the border post has been completely dependent on a diesel power plant that is why electricity was supplied only at certain hours and in a limited amount.

During his recent working trip to Naryn region, the President Sadyr Japarov visited this border post and instructed the relevant government agencies to complete its connection to industrial electricity supply within 20 days.

Installation of poles and a transformer have been already completed.