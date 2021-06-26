36 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 36 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 3 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 3 — in Osh region, 8 — in Chui region, one — in Talas region, 11 — in Batken region and eight more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Three medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, nine — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,267 medical workers, 4,830 of them have recovered in the republic.