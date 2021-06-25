18:02
Ant-Corruption Service of SCNS officially liquidated in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Abolition of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. Press service of the head of state reports.

Earlier, at a meeting with representatives of the business community, Sadyr Japarov announced liquidation of the Ant-Corruption Service of SCNS.

Related news
Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan to be liquidated
«The President has repeatedly said that the activities of fiscal, judicial and law enforcement agencies would be improved within the framework of economic reforms. First of all, government intervention in business will be reduced, and every effort will be made to create a favorable environment for entrepreneurs,» the message says.

It is noted that the liquidation of the Ant-Corruption Service is one of the decisive steps in this direction.

In compliance with this decree, the Cabinet of Ministers and the State Committee for National Security were instructed to take the necessary organizational measures.
