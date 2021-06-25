13:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 179.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 401,209 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 179,942,690 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,590,429), India (30,082,778), Brazil (18,243,283), France (5,826,135), Russia (5,325,940), Turkey (5,393,248), Great Britain (4,700,691), Italy (4,255,700), Spain (3,777,539), Germany (3,732,914), Argentina (4,350,564) and Columbia (4,060,013).

At least 3,898,983 people died from the virus (growth by 8,546 people for 24 hours), including 603,178 people — in the USA, 509,141— in Brazil, 232,068— in Mexico, 391,981— in India, 128,312— in the UK, 127,362— in Italy and 129,278 — in Russia.

At least 118,981 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 469,975 cases — in Kazakhstan, 107,708— in Uzbekistan, 13,358 — in Tajikistan.
