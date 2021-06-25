11:56
USD 84.66
EUR 100.96
RUB 1.17
English

Health Ministry tells about conditions for Turkish vaccine trials in Kyrgyzstan

Negotiations over the third stage of trials of the Turkish vaccine against coronavirus Turkovac in Kyrgyzstan are ongoing. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is no final decision yet. «If the results of negotiations do not suit us, we will not conduct trials. When I met with my Turkish colleague, I voiced two conditions: if they give us a certain amount of vaccine in the form of humanitarian aid and build a plant here,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Related news
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Earlier it was reported that 40,800 volunteers will take part in the trials of the new Turkovac vaccine. They are planned to be conducted in Hungary, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to media reports, the third phase of trials of the vaccine, developed by Erciyes University and the Ministry of Health of Turkey, began in Turkey on June 22.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is going on slow in Kyrgyzstan. Officials have previously stated that vaccine supplies will be ensured on time. However, to date, not more than 97,000 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan with population of 6 million.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and his deputy Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev were admonished for the unsatisfactory work of the Ministry of Health.
link: https://24.kg/english/198884/
views: 89
Print
Related
Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy PM of Kazakhstan refutes information about supply of QazVac to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan allocates QazVac coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Croatia to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccine
Sadyr Japarov and Dmitry Kozak discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Kyrgyzstan awaits AstraZeneca vaccine from South Korea
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
25 June, Friday
11:40
Truck falls into river in Kara-Kuldzha district, three people missing Truck falls into river in Kara-Kuldzha district, three...
11:29
Health Ministry tells about conditions for Turkish vaccine trials in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
8,564 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 990 - in serious condition
11:04
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:01
23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours