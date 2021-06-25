Health Ministry tells about conditions for Turkish vaccine trials in Kyrgyzstan

Negotiations over the third stage of trials of the Turkish vaccine against coronavirus Turkovac in Kyrgyzstan are ongoing. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there is no final decision yet. «If the results of negotiations do not suit us, we will not conduct trials. When I met with my Turkish colleague, I voiced two conditions: if they give us a certain amount of vaccine in the form of humanitarian aid and build a plant here,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Related news Turkish Turkovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan

Earlier it was reported that 40,800 volunteers will take part in the trials of the new Turkovac vaccine. They are planned to be conducted in Hungary, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to media reports, the third phase of trials of the vaccine, developed by Erciyes University and the Ministry of Health of Turkey, began in Turkey on June 22.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is going on slow in Kyrgyzstan. Officials have previously stated that vaccine supplies will be ensured on time. However, to date, not more than 97,000 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan with population of 6 million.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and his deputy Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev were admonished for the unsatisfactory work of the Ministry of Health.