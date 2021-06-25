11:55
USD 84.66
EUR 100.96
RUB 1.17
English

23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 23 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 10 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 4 — in Osh region, 2 — in Chui region, one — in Issyk-Kul region and four more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, five — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,231 medical workers, 4,818 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/198876/
views: 100
Print
Related
8,564 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 990 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
875 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 118,981 in total
Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan tests positive for COVID-19
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 179.5 million people globally
8,230 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 921 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
21 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
822 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 118,106 in total
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
25 June, Friday
11:40
Truck falls into river in Kara-Kuldzha district, three people missing Truck falls into river in Kara-Kuldzha district, three...
11:29
Health Ministry tells about conditions for Turkish vaccine trials in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
8,564 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 990 - in serious condition
11:04
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:01
23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours