23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 23 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 10 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 4 — in Osh region, 2 — in Chui region, one — in Issyk-Kul region and four more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, five — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,231 medical workers, 4,818 of them have recovered in the republic.