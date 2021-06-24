17:39
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of food products and grain

Ulukbek Maripov held an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, during which issues of food security of the country were considered. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet announced the decisions taken to ensure food security. He noted that with the timely adoption of measures by the Ministry of Agriculture, there would be no problems with ensuring food security. But the situation is completely different to date. That is why it is necessary to take action.

«A ban is introduced on the export of some agricultural products, except for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. These are wheat, wheat flour, sugar, rice, vegetable oil and chicken eggs. There is also an increase in prices for feed. In this regard, a complete ban is imposed on the export of feed: hay, compound animal feedstuff, corn, barley,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Other decisions have also been made. The ban on the export of domestic cattle and small ruminants has been lifted on July 8, 2021. At least 3,000 tonnes of sugar and vegetable oil have been purchased.

«A decision has been made to exempt sugar, vegetable oil and meat imported into the country from VAT. We understand that the budget will not get about 200 million soms. But we need to provide citizens with food. I think this decision will change the situation for the better,» the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.
