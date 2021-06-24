Turkish Turcovac vaccine trials to be conducted also in Kyrgyzstan

The third phase of the trials of the Turkish coronavirus vaccine, named Turcovac, will take place in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health of the Republic of Turkey Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

According to him, 40,800 volunteers will take part in the testing of the new vaccine. The trials are planned in Hungary, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to media reports, the third phase of trials of Turcovac vaccine, developed by Erciyes University and the Ministry of Health, began in Turkey on June 22.

The country uses Pfizer / Biontech and Sinovac vaccines so far. About 15 million people have already been vaccinated in Turkey.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is going on slow in Kyrgyzstan. Officials have previously stated that vaccine supplies will be ensured on time. However, to date, not more than 97,000 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan with population of 6 million.

The head of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said that Kazakhstan plans to supply the first batch of its domestic vaccine against coronavirus to Kyrgyzstan this week.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov refuted this information.