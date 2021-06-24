Serviceman killed in traffic accident, two more in hospital in Issyk-Kul region

Serviceman of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan was killed in a traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the state service reported.

The traffic accident occurred the day before in the area of ​​Sook pass in Issyk-Kul region. Three servicemen, fulfilling the assigned task, transported a cargo by car.

«According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned over. As a result, the driver died on the way to hospital, two other servicemen were hospitalized with various injuries. The relevant authorities were notified. An investigation into the accident has begun. The reasons and circumstances of the traffic accident are being clarified,» the Border Service informed.