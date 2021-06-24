14:35
USD 84.65
EUR 101.01
RUB 1.16
English

Serviceman killed in traffic accident, two more in hospital in Issyk-Kul region

Serviceman of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan was killed in a traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the state service reported.

The traffic accident occurred the day before in the area of ​​Sook pass in Issyk-Kul region. Three servicemen, fulfilling the assigned task, transported a cargo by car.

«According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned over. As a result, the driver died on the way to hospital, two other servicemen were hospitalized with various injuries. The relevant authorities were notified. An investigation into the accident has begun. The reasons and circumstances of the traffic accident are being clarified,» the Border Service informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/198761/
views: 91
Print
Related
Two people killed in traffic accident in Naryn
Citizen of Uzbekistan killed in traffic accident on Osh – Batken - Isfana road
Six people killed in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad region
Two cars collide in Zhaiyl district, injured reported
Eight people injured in traffic accident in Chui region
Four people die in traffic accident in Suusamyr valley
Citizen killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan
Three people injured in traffic accident in Kara-Kuldzha district
166 children injured in traffic accidents in Bishkek since January
Car crashes into power line pole, catches fire in Bishkek
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
24 June, Thursday
14:07
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Dushanbe President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Dushan...
13:49
Serviceman killed in traffic accident, two more in hospital in Issyk-Kul region
13:40
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 179.5 million people globally
13:29
Consumption of diesel decreases after ban on export of fuel and lubricants
13:21
Criminal case aimed at shutting his mouth, Asylbek Jeenbekov's lawyer believes