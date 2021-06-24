14:34
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 179.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 434,447 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 179,541,481 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,577,651), India (30,028,709), Brazil (18,169,881), France (5,824,127), Russia (5,306,069), Turkey (5,387,545), Great Britain (4,683,986), Italy (4,255,434), Spain (3,773,032), Germany (3,732,439), Argentina (4,326,101) and Columbia (4,027,016).

At least 3,890,437 people died from the virus (growth by 9,561 people for 24 hours), including 602,837 people — in the USA, 507,109— in Brazil, 231,847— in Mexico, 390,660— in India, 128,291— in the UK, 127,352— in Italy and 128,719 — in Russia.

At least 118,106 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 469,975 cases — in Kazakhstan, 107,266— in Uzbekistan, 13,358 — in Tajikistan.
