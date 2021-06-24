14:34
Consumption of diesel decreases after ban on export of fuel and lubricants

After a ban on the export of fuel and lubricants, which was imposed in March 2021, consumption of diesel fuel sharply decreased and consumption of gasoline increased in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Association of Oil Traders, Kanat Eshatov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, every year the Kyrgyz Republic, in excess of the indicative balance, bought from Russia 100,000-120,000 tonnes of oil. But this year, taking into account today’s consumption of fuel and lubricants and especially diesel fuel, no more than 40,000 tonnes will be additionally needed.

As for the gasoline group, the republic usually bought 40,000-60,000 tonnes more. To date, the consumption of this type of fuel is 110,000 tonnes higher than in previous years.

«This situation shows that part of the diesel fuel has been possibly re-exported, smuggled out of Kyrgyzstan,» Kanat Eshatov told.
