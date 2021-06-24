21 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 21 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.
According to it, 5 cases were registered in Osh city, 7 — in Osh region, two — in Batken region, 4 — in Chui region, two — in Issyk-Kul region and one more — in Jalal-Abad region.
Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, eight — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.
In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,208 medical workers, 4,807 of them have recovered in the republic.