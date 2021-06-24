13:03
Prices for AI 92 gasoline grow by 1-1.5 soms in June in Kyrgyzstan

Prices for AI 92 gasoline have grown by 1-1.5 soms in June in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Department of Regulated Spheres of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation Sagyn Mamatomorov announced at a press conference today.

According to him, the average prices for AI 92 fluctuate around 50 soms per liter. He noted that state regulation of prices is introduced when prices rise by 20 percent or more within a month.

«The need of the republic in fuel and lubricants is 1.2 million tonnes, 1 million of which is supplied under agreement with Russia on duty-free supplies, 200,000 tonnes — internal processing,» Sagyn Mamatomorov told.

The representative of the state agency added that the lowest price of fuel and lubricants among the EAEU countries is in Kyrgyzstan. Gasoline costs 50 soms on average in the republic, in Russia — 53 soms, Belarus — 62 soms, in Armenia — 74 soms.
