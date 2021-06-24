Deputy PM of Kazakhstan refutes information about supply of QazVac to Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov answered a question about plans to supply QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan in the near future as humanitarian aid, as the head of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced. Turantimes.kz reports.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, at the moment, the monthly production volume of QazVac is 100,000 doses. «We will again have 100,000 on June 25. We have planned other 100,000 doses for July. Starting from the end of August, this is on August 30, we will already have a monthly volume of 600,000 doses,» he said.

Yeraly Tugzhanov stressed that there is no shortage of the Kazakhstani vaccine in the country. About 30,000 doses of QazVac are in the balance now.

«There are countries that ask us to provide a supply. But first of all, we must provide our own citizens. Therefore, to date, for June, July and even for August, delivery to other countries is out of question. There is an appeal from Kyrgyzstan. When we reach production of 600,000 doses in September, we can raise this issue additionally,» he said.

The Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alexey Tsoy, confirmed that applications from countries for obtaining the Kazakhstani vaccine are being received, and all of them are being processed.

The head of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said earlier that Kazakhstan plans to deliver the first batch of the domestic vaccine against coronavirus to the Kyrgyz Republic this week.