18:45
USD 84.56
EUR 100.60
RUB 1.16
English

Prosecutor General's Office to become key body for protection of business

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan will be responsible for protection of the rights and interests of business. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

«It is very important to pay attention not only to foreign, but also to domestic investors, creating favorable conditions for doing business. The Ministry of Investment was created to improve the efficiency of work with investors. Serious tasks have been set for this ministry, and decisive steps are expected from it in the near future,» he said.

The head of state stressed that the Prosecutor General’s Office should also become a key body for the protection of entrepreneurs and investors. «From now on, this body will be responsible for protection of the rights and interests of business,» he said.

In this regard, the Prosecutor General’s Office was instructed to prepare special and appropriate decisions as soon as possible. Sadyr Japarov instructed the head of the supervisory body and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers to speed up implementation of the measures.
link: https://24.kg/english/198676/
views: 112
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Officials will go to jail for sabotage and bureaucracy
Sadyr Japarov instructs to create Anti-Corruption Business Council
Ulukbek Maripov and Robin Ord-Smith discuss protection of entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan arrive in Jalal-Abad to discuss cooperation
Prosecutors and investigators not to order checks in Kyrgyzstan
Business does not see government support - International Business Council's head
Amendments to Codes lead to criminalization of economic crimes
Sultan Akhmatov: It is important not to cut off documents that help business
Cabinet of Ministers suggests own variant of protection of entrepreneurs
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
23 June, Wednesday
17:40
Prosecutor General's Office to become key body for protection of business Prosecutor General's Office to become key body for prot...
17:35
Sadyr Japarov: Officials will go to jail for sabotage and bureaucracy
16:22
Kumtor case: Asylbek Jeenbekov remanded in custody
15:53
Health Minister: Cases of re-infection with COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:30
Sadyr Japarov instructs to create Anti-Corruption Business Council