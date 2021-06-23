Prosecutor General's Office to become key body for protection of business

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan will be responsible for protection of the rights and interests of business. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

«It is very important to pay attention not only to foreign, but also to domestic investors, creating favorable conditions for doing business. The Ministry of Investment was created to improve the efficiency of work with investors. Serious tasks have been set for this ministry, and decisive steps are expected from it in the near future,» he said.

The head of state stressed that the Prosecutor General’s Office should also become a key body for the protection of entrepreneurs and investors. «From now on, this body will be responsible for protection of the rights and interests of business,» he said.

In this regard, the Prosecutor General’s Office was instructed to prepare special and appropriate decisions as soon as possible. Sadyr Japarov instructed the head of the supervisory body and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers to speed up implementation of the measures.