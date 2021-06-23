18:45
Sadyr Japarov: Officials will go to jail for sabotage and bureaucracy

Officials will not only lose their posts, but also go to jail for sabotage and bureaucracy. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

Businessman Rakhat Irsaliev addressed the head of state. He told that the Ministry of Energy and Industry does not connect his mini hydropower station to the line and does not buy electricity from him, despite repeated meetings with Sadyr Japarov, who had repeatedly instructed the ministry to resolve the issue.

«In November or December, I met with the then Minister of Energy and Industry and arranged a meeting with Rakhat Irsaliev. I told the minister: make a contract, buy electricity from him. Rakhat Irsaliev built three mini hydropower plants three years ago. And the state does not buy from him. I instructed to buy electricity from him. I contacted him a month later. The minister assured that he had resolved the issue. A month ago, the entrepreneur was asked, he said: the issue has not been resolved. This is one of the reasons why the minister was replaced. How should small business develop then? » the president asked.

Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev was not in the hall, his deputy was present.

«I give you time until Friday. At 17.00 you will come to me with Rakhat Irsaliev. If you cannot solve this issue in two days and engage in bureaucracy and sabotage, then come immediately with a letter of resignation. But in this case, you will not just leave your post, but go to jail,» Sadyr Japarov said.
