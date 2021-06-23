Sadyr Japarov instructs to create Anti-Corruption Business Council

The head of state instructed to create an Anti-Corruption Business Council under the Presidential Executive Office. Sadyr Japarov stated at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

«I will instruct to create an Anti-Corruption Business Council on a voluntary basis in the near future. It will be under the Presidential Executive Office. It may include entrepreneurs. If there are continuous and illegal checks, you can report to the Council or the Prosecutor General’s Office. I will control it myself,» Sadyr Japarov said.

«When I was the Anti-Corruption Business Council Commissioner, it worked effectively. When I left, it was abolished,» he informed.