14:10
USD 84.56
EUR 100.60
RUB 1.16
English

Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan to be liquidated

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) will be liquidated. President Sadyr Japarov said this today at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

He criticized law enforcement agencies for criminal cases against entrepreneurs and reminded about liquidation of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police) due to numerous complaints.

«This decision was made to protect the business. Therefore, following this course, the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security will soon be liquidated. A corresponding decree is being prepared,» the head of state said.

The Anti-Corruption service of the State Committee for National Security was established in 2011 by the former president Almazbek Atambayev.
link: https://24.kg/english/198621/
views: 73
Print
Related
Sale of radio frequencies: Artur Khaldarov fined 280,000 soms
Elite House head Timur Faiziev put on wanted list
Another rally held near Government House in Bishkek
Corruption at airport: Ksenia Barabash placed under house arrest
Customs inspector causes damage to state of 1 million soms
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company taken into custody
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov found guilty of corruption
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan names most corrupt state bodies
Corruption revealed at Road Facilities Department of Transport Ministry
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
23 June, Wednesday
13:55
Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan to be liquidated Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan to be li...
13:46
Ex-deputy head of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev placed under house arrest
13:38
Kyrgyzstan to introduce status of "strategic investor"
13:05
Prices of fuel and lubricants to grow by 6 percent in July in Kyrgyzstan
12:15
31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours