Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan to be liquidated

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) will be liquidated. President Sadyr Japarov said this today at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

He criticized law enforcement agencies for criminal cases against entrepreneurs and reminded about liquidation of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes (Financial Police) due to numerous complaints.

«This decision was made to protect the business. Therefore, following this course, the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security will soon be liquidated. A corresponding decree is being prepared,» the head of state said.

The Anti-Corruption service of the State Committee for National Security was established in 2011 by the former president Almazbek Atambayev.