31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 31 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 15 cases were registered in Bishkek, 7 — in Osh city, 6 — in Osh region, one — in Batken region and two more — in Jalal-Abad region.

11 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, six — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,187 medical workers, 4,793 of them have recovered in the republic.
