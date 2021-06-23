12:33
USD 84.56
EUR 100.60
RUB 1.16
English

Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Eight patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Four cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, one — in Osh city and one more — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 1,953 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/198595/
views: 81
Print
Related
31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
7,890 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 881 - in serious condition
738 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 117,284 in total
COVID-19: Cabinet of Ministers to convene for extraordinary meeting
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek has no places for infected with COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 178.7 million people globally
7,609 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 801 - in serious condition
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
931 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116,546 in total
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
23 June, Wednesday
12:15
31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
12:10
7,890 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 881 - in serious condition
12:06
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:01
738 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 117,284 in total
11:55
Kumtor case: Supporters of Asylbek Jeenbekov hold rally in Bishkek