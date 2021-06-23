12:33
COVID-19: Cabinet of Ministers to convene for extraordinary meeting

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov held a working meeting with participation of the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers and Deputy Heads of the Presidential Executive Office. Press service of the Government reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of social and economic development of the country and ways to solve them. Implementation of presidential decrees, issues of stabilization of the epidemiological situation, vaccination of citizens, ensuring food and public safety were considered.

«Following the meeting, Ulukbek Maripov ordered to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on the epidemiological situation in the country. He also gave a number of instructions requiring prompt execution,» the message says.
