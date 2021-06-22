16:40
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek has no places for infected with COVID-19

There are 212 free beds in medical institutions of Bishkek for people infected with coronavirus to date. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, additional information can be found on the website where the map of hospitals is posted.

Free places in hospitals as of June 22:

  • Clinical Maternity Hospital No. 2 — 1;
  • City Clinical Hospital No. 1 — 20;
  • City Clinical Hospital No. 6 — 4;
  • National Center of Cardiology and Therapy — 15;
  • Chui Regional Combined Hospital — 61;
  • National Hospital — 8;
  • National Center of Oncology and Hematology — 2;
  • National Hospital (Urological unit) — 3;
  • National Hospital (mobile clinic) — 80;
  • Republican Narcology Center — 18.

There are no places for patients with COVID-19 in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.

At least 116,546 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March 2020.
