Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 178.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 307,232 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 178,743,520 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,554,275), India (29,935,221), Brazil (17,966,831), France (5,819,584), Russia (5,272,328), Turkey (5,375,593), Great Britain (4,656,536), Italy (4,253,460), Spain (3,764,651), Germany (3,730,619), Argentina (4,277,395) and Columbia (3,968,405).

At least 3,872,088 people died from the virus (growth by 7,346 people for 24 hours), including 602,092 people — in the USA, 502,586— in Brazil, 231,244— in Mexico, 388,135— in India, 128,245— in the UK, 127,291— in Italy and 127,641 — in Russia.

At least 116,546 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 467,069 cases — in Kazakhstan, 106,452— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
