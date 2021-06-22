13:34
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 42 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 11 cases were registered in Bishkek, 14 — in Osh region, seven — in Batken region, five — in Chui region and five more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, nine — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,156 medical workers, 4,776 of them have recovered in the republic.
