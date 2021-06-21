Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 178.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,067,629 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 178,436,288 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,541,967), India (29,881,772), Brazil (17,927,928), France (5,819,088), Russia (5,255,214), Turkey (5,370,299), Great Britain (4,646,068), Italy (4,252,976), Spain (3,757,442), Germany (3,730,126), Argentina (4,268,789) and Columbia (3,945,166).

At least 3,864,742 people died from the virus (growth by 24,108 people for 3 days), including 601,824 people — in the USA, 501,825— in Brazil, 231,187— in Mexico, 386,708— in India, 128,240— in the UK, 127,270— in Italy and 127,206 — in Russia.

At least 115,615 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 466,125 cases — in Kazakhstan, 106,452— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.