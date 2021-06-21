16:07
USD 84.57
EUR 100.74
RUB 1.17
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 178.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,067,629 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 178,436,288 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,541,967), India (29,881,772), Brazil (17,927,928), France (5,819,088), Russia (5,255,214), Turkey (5,370,299), Great Britain (4,646,068), Italy (4,252,976), Spain (3,757,442), Germany (3,730,126), Argentina (4,268,789) and Columbia (3,945,166).

At least 3,864,742 people died from the virus (growth by 24,108 people for 3 days), including 601,824 people — in the USA, 501,825— in Brazil, 231,187— in Mexico, 386,708— in India, 128,240— in the UK, 127,270— in Italy and 127,206 — in Russia.

At least 115,615 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 466,125 cases — in Kazakhstan, 106,452— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/198360/
views: 83
Print
Related
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Third wave of COVID-19: Public transport disinfection stepped up in Bishkek
COVID-19: Number of calls to Bishkek ambulance service grows by 10 percent
29 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
7,206 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 813 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
585 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 115,615 in total
India reports about emergence of new mutation of COVID-19 variant
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: All Bishkek districts included in red zone Third wave of COVID-19: All Bishkek districts included in red zone
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan 80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
21 June, Monday
15:47
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious co...
15:36
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 178.4 million people globally
15:29
China offers option to speed up passage of goods
15:22
Third wave of COVID-19: Croatia to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccine
15:07
Kumtor case: Roza Aitmatova worried about arrests reminiscent of repression