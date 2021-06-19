19:39
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode

In connection with the deterioration of coronavirus situation in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, the City Hall recommends organizations, institutions, enterprises, regardless of their form of ownership, to transfer 50 percent of the total number of their employees to a remote work mode.

First of all, it is necessary to consider the issue of transfer of employees belonging to the risk group to the remote work: employees aged 60 years or older or suffering from chronic diseases (hypertension, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, oncological diseases), pregnant women, persons with weak immune system due to past diseases or undergoing treatment.

It is worth reminding that managers of enterprises are personally responsible for monitoring compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards in subordinate organizations.

These restrictions will not be applied to organizations that are important for providing for the vital needs of the capital.

The City Hall reminds that by a decree dated November 30, 2020, holding of mass events has been suspended in the capital.
