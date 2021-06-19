Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova met with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Kyrgyzstan Charles Garrett.

Zhyldyz Bakashova thanked the UK for the assistance provided to the republic in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. She noted that one of the main tasks of the Cabinet of Ministers is vaccination of the population and told about the work carried out in this direction.

«Strengthening of bilateral relations with Great Britain in all areas of interaction in important for Kyrgyzstan. We express our hope for further effective implementation of projects in the Kyrgyz Republic by the British side, in particular in the social sphere,» Zhyldyz Bakashova said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation. The British side was invited to consider the possibility of organizing consultations in a videoconference format between the ministries of health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the UK in order to exchange experience in combating COVID-19 and vaccination of the population, to consider the possibility of implementation of projects and programs in the country aimed at training personnel in financial and banking spheres, environmental diplomacy and the possibility of opening a branch of one of the British universities in Bishkek.

Zhyldyz Bakashova stressed that she hopes for the support of the British side in getting a vaccine under the COVAX program in the near future.

She noted the positive impact of the project of the British side and UNDP, aimed at providing assistance to Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to strengthen climate policy and action ahead of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Charles Garrett expressed his readiness to further develop and strengthen cooperation between the two countries. He informed the Kyrgyz side about the progress of Preventing and Responding to Gender-Based Violence in Central Asia project for the period 2019-2022, including the work of crisis centers opened with the support of the British Embassy within the framework of the project in Bishkek and Osh in 2020 and the launch of a hotline 117 for victims of domestic violence.