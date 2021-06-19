15:00
People with disabilities not to be able to use new buses in Bishkek

People with disabilities will not be able to use new buses in Bishkek — there are no lifts in them. Askar Turdugulov, adviser to the Ombudsman on the protection of the rights and freedoms of people with disabilities, wrote about it on his Facebook page.

«I regret to say that the new ISUZU buses are absolutely not intended for people with disabilities, especially for wheelchair users,» he said.

Earlier, the Bishkek City Hall signed a bilateral agreement on the supply of buses of the Japanese brand ISUZU with Eco Passenger Transportation LLC. The company undertakes to supply at least 350 environmentally friendly buses within a year. Under the terms of the agreement, the first batch must be delivered to the city by July 1.

Earlier, the Vice Mayor of the capital Ruslanbek Akylbekov said that the City Hall did not purchase these buses, but provided the city routes for outsourcing. «That is, the City Hall does not bear the costs, we undertake to provide them with proper conditions, while the benefits in these buses will be the same like in municipal ones,» he added.
