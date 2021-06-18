Sadyr Japarov tells about Development Fund of Naryn region at expense of Kumtor

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with residents of At-Bashy district within the framework of his working trip to Naryn region.

The head of state answered questions of concern to local residents — about land transformation, drinking water supply, electricity tariffs, construction of social facilities, road infrastructure and personal problems.

Sadyr Japarov told about the country’s medium-term development plans, including the reform of local self-government bodies, measures to increase agricultural production and reduce the interest rate of soft loans for entrepreneurs and farmers, current activities to combat corruption, work to attract foreign investment in various sectors of the economy.

He told about the decision to create a fund for the development of Naryn region in the near future, to which 0.6 percent of the gross profit of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC will be deducted annually.

The funds will be directed to the social and economic development of the region.

During the meeting, a project for construction of a trade and logistics center in At-Bashy district was discussed among other things.

The president noted the importance of implementation of this project, which can become the engine of the regional economy. According to him, investors from different countries are ready to invest in implementation of this project; industrial, textile and other enterprises producing many goods will begin to be located there.

As Sadyr Japarov stressed, in his conversation with investors, he especially emphasizes that first of all he will take into account the opinion of the local population, therefore he came to consult with the people.

He added that if the residents of At-Bashy are categorically against, then the issue of building the trade and logistics center may be considered in another region.

The head of state noted that with the construction of the trade and logistics center, it will be possible to create up to 30,000 new jobs, and this will be of great help in the social and economic development of Naryn region, which is now a subsidized region.

Residents of the district noted that they had previously been against the implementation of this project due to ineffective work of local authorities, who did not timely resolve the issue of allocation of irrigated land. Local residents generally supported the construction of the industrial and trade logistics center. At the same time, they drew attention to the need for explanatory work among the population.