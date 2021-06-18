13:05
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 177.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 407,666 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 177,368,659 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,508,825), India (29,700,313), Brazil (17,702,630), France (5,811,461), Russia (5,203,117), Turkey (5,354,153), Great Britain (4,616,628), Italy (4,249,755), Spain (3,753,228), Germany (3,727,668), Argentina (4,222,400) and Columbia (3,859,824).

At least 3,840,634 people died from the virus (growth by 10,288 people for 24 hours), including 600,934 people — in the USA, 463,004— in Brazil, 230,792— in Mexico, 381,903— in India, 128,209— in the UK, 127,190— in Italy and 125,853 — in Russia.

At least 113,430 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 462,795 cases — in Kazakhstan, 104,834— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
