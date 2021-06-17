15:40
Kyrgyzstan loses water due to electricity return agreement

Due to agreements on return of electricity in the summer to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan is losing the water accumulated in the reservoirs. Deputy Zamirbek Esenamanov said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy, water resources and regional development.

According to him, the electricity imported from neighboring countries had to be returned from October 1.

«The agreement was drawn up incorrectly. There is no need to return electricity in the summer. We are losing water due to the generation of electricity, but we need to fill the reservoirs. It is necessary to negotiate with neighboring states over the return of electricity starting from October,» the deputy said.
