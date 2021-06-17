11:05
35 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 35 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Some 14 cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, one — in Batken region, 8 — in Osh region, 3 — in Osh city, one — in Issyk-Kul region, one — in Talas region and five more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, five — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,004 medical workers, 4,710 of them have recovered in the republic.
