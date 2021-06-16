Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 437,534 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 176,642,863 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,485,068), India (29,633,105), Brazil (17,533,221), France (5,806,255), Russia (5,176,051), Turkey (5,342,028), Great Britain (4,596,994), Italy (4,247,032), Spain (3,745,199), Germany (3,725,328), Argentina (4,172,142) and Columbia (3,802,052).

At least 3,822,685 people died from the virus (growth by 13,393 people for 24 hours), including 600,272 people — in the USA, 490,696— in Brazil, 230,428— in Mexico, 379,573— in India, 128,181— in the UK, 127,101— in Italy and 125,055 — in Russia.

At least 111,990 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 460,340 cases — in Kazakhstan, 104,113— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.