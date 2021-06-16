49 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 49 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

17 cases were registered in Bishkek, five — in Chui region, two — in Batken region, 12— in Osh region, 10 — in Osh city, one — in Issyk-Kul region, one — in Talas region and one more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Four medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, four — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,969 medical workers, 4,699 of them have recovered in the republic.