10:36
USD 84.55
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.18
English

Sadyr Japarov instructs to build new Balykchi – Barskoon road

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the country, together with Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, to start working on the issue of building Balykchi — Barskoon road. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state noted the importance of building a wide and high-quality road that meets all the necessary modern standards and requirements to ensure uninterrupted, safe and comfortable movement of vehicles. It is assumed that preparations and construction work will begin in 2021.

It is planned to asphalt a number of sections of the road until autumn and continue construction work in the spring of 2022.

«Sadyr Japarov stressed that the existing road has not been repaired over the years of independence, and also has a low throughput. The President noted that development of a reliable and modern transport infrastructure will give a strong impetus to the economic development of the region, including the development of the tourism industry on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul lake,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/197801/
views: 82
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of bypass road in Ak-Sai
EFSD to monitor construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road
Ulukbek Maripov takes rehabilitation of Osh – Batken - Isfana road under control
Representatives of Transport Ministry meet with protesters in Zhumgal
Talant Mamytov inspects construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road
Sadyr Japarov inspects road construction in Batken region
Reconstruction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to be completed in 2020
President Jeenbekov urges to pay special attention to reconstruction of roads
China Road and Bridge Corporation to build roads in Bishkek
Construction of Osh - Batken - Isfana - Khujant highway nearing completion
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total 619 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,812 in total
16 June, Wednesday
10:25
Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek Businessman Genrikh Balyan detained in Bishkek
10:23
New leadership of National Energy Holding appointed
10:15
Sadyr Japarov instructs to build new Balykchi – Barskoon road
10:02
Fund for development of Naryn region to be formed at expense of Kumtor
09:36
Hot water supply to resume in Bishkek on June 17
15 June, Tuesday
16:06
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov remanded in custody
15:57
Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed