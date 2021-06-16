Sadyr Japarov instructs to build new Balykchi – Barskoon road

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the country, together with Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, to start working on the issue of building Balykchi — Barskoon road. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state noted the importance of building a wide and high-quality road that meets all the necessary modern standards and requirements to ensure uninterrupted, safe and comfortable movement of vehicles. It is assumed that preparations and construction work will begin in 2021.

It is planned to asphalt a number of sections of the road until autumn and continue construction work in the spring of 2022.

«Sadyr Japarov stressed that the existing road has not been repaired over the years of independence, and also has a low throughput. The President noted that development of a reliable and modern transport infrastructure will give a strong impetus to the economic development of the region, including the development of the tourism industry on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul lake,» the statement says.