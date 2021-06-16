10:35
Fund for development of Naryn region to be formed at expense of Kumtor

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the labor collective of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC. Press service of the head of state reported.

The president stressed that the enterprise is working and will continue to function according to the plan and in a regular mode. He called on the employees of the company to work diligently and conscientiously for the benefit of the people of the country. Sadyr Japarov emphasized the special role of the mine in the structure of the domestic economy and noted that with the introduction of temporary external management at the mine, great attention would be paid to environment protection issues.

He also noted that it was decided to establish a fund for development of Naryn region at the expense of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC.

«Sadyr Japarov also told about the planned social and economic reforms in the country, measures to increase the availability of mortgage resources for all categories of citizens, current trends and plans in foreign policy, touched upon the results of his recent foreign visits. The meeting continued in a question-and-answer format. The company’s employees asked questions about their current work, social sphere, organizational measures to improve the health of employees directly involved in the mine operations,» the statement says.
