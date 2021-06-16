Another Deputy Chairman of State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Kiyalbek Mukashev was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic. The state service reported.

Related news Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov introduced the new deputy chairman to the staff.

Kiyalbek Mukashev has been working for the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic since 2002. He was the head of the Social Development Department of the Government’s Executive Office, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Social Security, and Deputy Minister of Social Development.

He served as a head of the Department for Planning Expenditures of Sectors of Economy of the Ministry of Finance, and acting State Secretary of the ministry, and then headed it in 2020.

Prior to the appointment, he was the First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.