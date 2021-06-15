16:13
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of China Xi Jinping on his birthday

The President of Kyrgyzstan congratulated President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on his birthday. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Thanks to your prudent policies and balanced decisions, China confidently takes the leading positions on the international arena. The Belt and Road Initiative of the People’s Republic of China has gained worldwide recognition and brings together many countries on different continents. Under your wise leadership, China has made great progress in combating the spread of the coronavirus infection and is actively helping other countries in the fight against the pandemic. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for the timely humanitarian assistance provided to the Kyrgyz Republic. Kyrgyzstan always feels the friendly attitude and support of China,» the congratulatory message says.

The President confirmed his readiness to continue constructive work on the further development of all areas of Kyrgyz-Chinese bilateral relations. Sadyr Japarov wished the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping good health, prosperity and further success in his state activities.
