Another ex-vice mayor of Bishkek suspected of illegal enrichment

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed the fact of illegal enrichment by the former vice mayor of Bishkek Ulanbek Azygaliev. Press center of SCNS reported.
As a result, close relatives of Ulanbek Azygaliev and persons affiliated with him were registered as owners of seven land plots in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region, 11 office and four non-residential premises, 11 apartments and 10 parking spaces, two cottages in Issyk-Kul region, as well as five high-priced cars.
A criminal case has been initiated, investigative and operational measures are being taken to establish the entire list of illegally obtained property.