Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 176.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 321,042 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 176,205,329 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,473,258), India (29,510,410), Brazil (17,452,612), France (5,803,012), Russia (5,162,049), Turkey (5,336,073), Great Britain (4,589,400), Italy (4,245,779), Spain (3,741,767), Germany (3,724,168), Argentina (4,145,482) and Columbia (3,777,600).

At least 3,809,292 people died from the virus (growth by 9,409 people for 24 hours), including 599,936 people — in the USA, 488,228— in Brazil, 230,187— in Mexico, 374,305— in India, 128,171— in the UK, 127,038— in Italy and 124,681 — in Russia.

At least 111,343 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 459,212 cases — in Kazakhstan, 103,813— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.