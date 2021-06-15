14 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 14 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

Three cases were registered in Bishkek, three — in Chui region, three — in Batken region, two— in Osh region, one — in Osh city, one — in Issyk-Kul region and one more — in Talas region.

Four medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, seven — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,920 medical workers, 4,691 of them have recovered in the republic.