Aliza Soltonbekova tells about success in protection of PWD rights at UN session

Aliza Soltonbekova spoke at the 14th UN session on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to her, work is underway in Kyrgyzstan to prepare a national report on implementation of the norms of the Convention, which is planned to be submitted to the Human Rights Committee this year.

Kyrgyzstan ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on March 13, 2019.

Currently, more than 195,000 people with disabilities live in the republic, including 32,000 children. Over the past decade, the country’s population has increased by 18 percent, number of persons with disabilities — by 47 percent.

«Kyrgyzstan is a state in which social policy takes a special place. Revealing the causes of social inequality and ways to overcome it is a priority direction of state policy associated with the further successful development of our society,» Aliza Soltonbekova said.

According to her, the state is adapting approaches in the system of social protection of persons with disabilities, work on the development of individual rehabilitation programs is starting to gain momentum in the republic, various models of rehabilitation services are being created, and the rehabilitation industry is developing.

To date, a draft state program «Accessible Country» for persons with disabilities and other low-mobility groups of the population for 2021-2040 has been developed, aimed primarily at their integration into all areas of activity, covering education and employment, rehabilitation and habilitation, including creation of infrastructure conditions.

The Deputy Minister added that to ensure control and interdepartmental coordination of activities on the implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention, a Council for Persons with Disabilities under the Government has been established.

«In order to improve the situation of persons with disabilities, the provision of state social payments and services, as well as the improvement of infrastructure, taking into account the real capabilities of the state, are actively used. This work should be stepped up, of course,» she said.

Aliza Soltonbekova added that the government body is actively working to develop social services for people with disabilities within the framework of the implementation of the Law on State Social Order, which allows provision of necessary services through involvement of non-governmental organizations, improving the quality of their provision due to the creation of competitive conditions.