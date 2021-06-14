17:10
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan

Two foreigners were detained for illegal stay in the border area in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

A U.S. citizen and a citizen of Japan arrived in Nurgazyk area of ​ Batken region without permits.

From January 1 to June 13, 2021, the servicemen detained 192 people, at least 167 of them — for violation of the state border, 11 — for violation of the state border regime, and 14 — for violating the boundary regime.

During this time, 709 people crossing the border had certain problems with their documents.
