20 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 20 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Two cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, six — in Osh city, three— in Osh region, six — in Jalal-Abad region and one more — in Talas region.

Two medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, four — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,906 medical workers, 4,680 of them have recovered in the republic.