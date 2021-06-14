11:05
At least 17 parties to participate in repeat elections in Bishkek, 9 - in Osh

Acceptance of documents from parties wishing to participate in the repeat elections of deputies of local councils, scheduled for July 11, was completed yesterday.

Voting will take place in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities.

At least 17 political organizations will run for seats in Bishkek: Turan, Emgek, the Green Party, the Party of Migrants, Developers and Center for Agrarian Reform Zhany-Mezgil, Bizdin El (Our People), Onuguu-Progress, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan, Yntymak, Kelechek-Future, Bizdin Kyrgyzstan, Uluu-Zhurt, Reforma, Capital, Ishenim and Strength in Unity.

There are nine parties-candidates in Osh: Yntymak, Uluu Zhurt, Bir Bol, Bizdin Kyrgyzstan, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan, Nur, Uluttar Birimdigi and Kelechek-Future.

The commissions will announce which political organizations are registered on June 20. Campaigning will begin on June 21 and will last until July 10, 8.00.
