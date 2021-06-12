23 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 23 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Three cases were registered in Bishkek, one — in Chui region, six — in Osh city, six— in Osh region, four — in Jalal-Abad region, two — in Batken region and one more — in Talas region.

Three medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, four — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,857 medical workers, 4,669 of them have recovered in the republic.