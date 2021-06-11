Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey: Ankara and Bishkek to host Days of Culture

A number of agreements aimed at strengthening Kyrgyz-Turkish cultural ties were signed during the official visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Turkey. Press service of the head of state reported.

As part of the implementation of the agreements in 2022, it is planned to hold Days of Culture and Art between the two countries as well as theater tours, Cinema Days, exhibitions of craftsmen and artists, training of cultural workers and exchange of experience.

The Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliev said that Kyrgyz-Turkish cultural centers would be opened. «Cultural centers of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov will be opened in Turkey and the poet of the Turkic world Yunus Emre — in Kyrgyzstan. The goal is to popularize the literature of the two peoples to stimulate enlightenment and spiritual development of society,» he said.

The official noted that special attention in the signed agreements is paid to the exchange of experience in national sports. «Many people in Turkey are interested in the national kok boru game, the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University has built a sports ground where the games are held. These measures will contribute to implementation of the agreement,» he said.

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey also held negotiations on the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of youth policy.

Kairat Imanaliev added that on the basis of the memorandum, forums will be held with the participation of educated and proactive youth of the two countries and measures will be taken to improve cooperation between youth organizations.

During Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Turkey, the following agreements were signed aimed at expanding Kyrgyz-Turkish cultural cooperation:

— Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Turkey on cooperation in the field of culture;

— Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Turkey on the establishment and operation of cultural centers;

— Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey;

— Protocol on the approval of the interdepartmental action plan for implementation of the agreement on cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Turkey dated April 9, 2018.