15:54
USD 84.32
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.17
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 543,289 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 174,869,678 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,426,420), India (29,274,823), Brazil (17,210,969), France (5,791,608), Russia (5,108,217), Turkey (5,313,098), Great Britain (4,558,933), Italy (4,239,868), Spain (3,729,458), Germany (3,718,617), Argentina (4,066,156) and Columbia (3,665,137).

At least 3,770,098 people died from the virus (growth by 14,511 people for 24 hours), including 598,748 people — in the USA, 482,019— in Brazil, 229,580— in Mexico, 363,079— in India, 128,131— in the UK, 126,855— in Italy and 123,178 — in Russia.

At least 109,193 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 455,165 cases — in Kazakhstan, 102,605— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/197353/
views: 78
Print
Related
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,244 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 649 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
526 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 109,193 in total
COVID-19: Ministry of Health approves form of vaccination certificate
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.3 million people globally
19 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,030 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 637 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
494 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108,667 in total
Popular
Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry Trade Union Committee of Kumtor addresses CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. Scott Perry
Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev Ex-head of Sapat Orhan Inandi met with Melis Turganbaev
European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan European Union provides assistance to victims of border conflict in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Turkey
11 June, Friday
15:45
New composition of CEC to approve official results of repeat elections New composition of CEC to approve official results of r...
15:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally
15:12
World Bank allocates $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for vaccination against COVID-19
14:03
Farmers complain of critical shortage of irrigation water
13:55
New mayor elected in Cholpon-Ata