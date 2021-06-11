Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 543,289 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 174,869,678 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,426,420), India (29,274,823), Brazil (17,210,969), France (5,791,608), Russia (5,108,217), Turkey (5,313,098), Great Britain (4,558,933), Italy (4,239,868), Spain (3,729,458), Germany (3,718,617), Argentina (4,066,156) and Columbia (3,665,137).

At least 3,770,098 people died from the virus (growth by 14,511 people for 24 hours), including 598,748 people — in the USA, 482,019— in Brazil, 229,580— in Mexico, 363,079— in India, 128,131— in the UK, 126,855— in Italy and 123,178 — in Russia.

At least 109,193 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 455,165 cases — in Kazakhstan, 102,605— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.