20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 20 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Seven cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, eight — in Osh city, one— in Osh region and two more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Three medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, five — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,834 medical workers, 4,662 of them have recovered in the republic.
