Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 174.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 421,548 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 174,326,389 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,414,008), India (29,089,069), Brazil (17,122,877), France (5,787,125), Russia (5,096,657), Turkey (5,306,690), Great Britain (4,551,694), Italy (4,237,790), Spain (3,715,870), Germany (3,715,570), Argentina (4,038,528) and Columbia (3,633,481).

At least 3,755,587 people died from the virus (growth by 10,435 people for 24 hours), including 598,764 people — in the USA, 479,515— in Brazil, 229,353— in Mexico, 353,528— in India, 128,124— in the UK, 126,767— in Italy and 122,802 — in Russia.

At least 108,867 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 453,975 cases — in Kazakhstan, 102,362— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
